Scheduled power outage to affect around 200 customers in Port Allen Tuesday

Monday, August 11 2025 6:18 PM
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A scheduled power outage will affect around 200 customers in Port Allen on Tuesday morning, according to Entergy.

Home along Avenue A, B and C will not have power from around 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Entergy says it will be performing "reliability work" in the area. 

The outage will not affect any schools, officials said. 

