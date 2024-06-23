Saturday showers couldn't keep people away from oldest parade in BR

BATON ROUGE - Despite the Saturday rain, floats and partygoers still rolled out to attend the Krewe of Mystique parade.

Some light showers earlier in the day made it cold and dreary, but the streets in downtown Baton Rouge were still filled with people waiting to see one of the capital city's most historic krewes: Mystique de la Capital.

"We are the oldest here in Baton Rouge," Tonya Latino said.

Latino is a member of the krewe who rides on the trolley train float, bringing some New Orleans traditions to the capital city. Latino's ride, however, wasn't the only thing drawing attention Saturday.

From a jolly joker to a horse-drawn buggy, tons of floats rode through downtown, carting masked faces tossing out colorful throws.

It's part of the reason so many people came out for the parade despite the gloomy weather.

"It was still gonna be a good show to watch," said the Conner family. Despite the cold rainy weather, they scoped out a spot along the downtown parade route early. While many didn't come out until shortly before, they say it was worth baring the cold, wet weather to get a spot right near the roll-out.

The Krewe of Mystique doesn't just attract locals, either; one family came all the way from Kentucky and said "they couldn't miss this."

"We came all the way from Kentucky, so we couldn't miss this," they said. While in town to visit locals, the family was ecstatic to see Krewe of Mystique's parade. This was the first time they've ever seen a southeast Louisiana Mardi Gras parade, and they say they weren't disappointed.

Some of the paradegoers even used their umbrellas — not to keep out the rain, but to catch every throw possible.

"I'm trying to catch my baby some beads and candy," said one mom while using her umbrella to gather the goods, as the rain became less of a bother.

As many braved the weather for the sake of the Carnival season, Krewe of Mystique brought high spirits and colorful energy to the streets Saturday, despite the gray skies.