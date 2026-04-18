Saturday PM Forecast: Widespread rain overnight before a cooldown

A cold front moving through tonight will first bring widespread showers and a few storms. After the rain passes, temperatures will take a big dip.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A cold front is on final approach, and looks to pass through after dark but before midnight. Showers and storms will be likely along this initial boundary, with rainfall heavy at times. After the front passes, light to moderate rainfall with rumbles of thunder will occur into the early morning hours of Sunday. By daybreak, most of the rain will be cleared out, with clouds lingering. Rainfall amounts will be manageable, with most getting up to 1". A few isolated pockets of slightly greater totals is not out of the question. It will already feel cooler outside Sunday morning, with lows near 53 degrees. Partial clearing of the clouds is expected in the afternoon and evening, with highs near 73 degrees.





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Up Next: Dry air pouring in behind the front will keep the skies quiet early next week. Make sure to bring the jackets back out, as temperatures will be much cooler. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s. The pattern looks to shift again midweek and beyond. Temperatures will gradually tick up, until we are back into the mid-80s by Thursday. Moisture content in the atmosphere will also increase, leading to rain returning to the forecast.

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– Balin

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