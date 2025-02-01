Saturday PM Forecast: Warm temperatures to remain, fog potential increases

For the next 7 days, there will be two main weather headlines. Above average temperatures, and the potential for fog in the early morning hours.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to quickly drop tonight. Expect lows in the mid to lower 40s under clear skies. These are also decent conditions for some patchy fog development, especially in low-lying areas. Any fog should be quick to dissipate after sunrise. Expect more spring-like weather for the 2nd half of the weekend. Highs will make it to the mid 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be SSE at 5-10 mph.

Up Next: The two main weather headlines going forward will be fog, and much above average temperatures. Lets first talk about the warmth. A warm front passing Monday will open the door for even warmer temperatures all week long. Expect highs around 80 degrees each and every day. This is nearly 15-17 degrees above average for this time of year. Even through next weekend, there are no signs of any significant cooldown. The next headline is the fog potential. Low-level moisture will be quite high all week long. This will create the potential for fog most mornings next week. Although moisture content will be quite high, rain is not too much of a concern. We will lack any sort of strong lifting mechanisms, so rain chances will stay low, but non-zero. The most favored day for some spotty to isolated showers will be Wednesday.

