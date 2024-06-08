Saturday PM Forecast: very warm conditions again tomorrow, unsettled weather next week

Get ready for another very warm day tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90's. This pattern will slightly change next week, in the form of some unsettled weather.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, expect a low near 74 degrees under mostly clear skies. The heat will be in full force once again tomorrow. Highs will be near 96 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Feels like temperatures will be near or even slightly over 100 degrees. While it is still a good day to get some yard work done, make sure you are drinking plenty of water.

Up Next: The pattern will start to change as we head into next week. Temperatures, while still warm, will be slightly cooler. This will be in response to the "heat dome" breaking down. Another effect of this will be daily shower and thunderstorm chances. This activity should stay spotty to isolated in nature for the first half of the week. Significant uncertainty exist Wednesday and beyond though. While we are still expecting some rain in this time period, the exact coverage will still need to be refined in the coming days. That is why it is important to check back often for new information.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

