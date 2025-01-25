Saturday PM Forecast: Trading the cold for a warmer & wetter pattern

We are doing a complete 180 on the weather conditions for the Capital Area. Instead of cold temperatures & snow, we will have warm temperatures with periods of showers.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After bottoming out in the 20s this morning, lows will jump nearly 20 degrees in the overnight hours. Clouds will be the main culprit, limiting lows to the middle 40s. Sunshine will be hard to find on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will make it to the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will be on the rise in the evening. Only spotty showers are expected during the day, with a greater coverage in the overnight hours.

Up Next: A weakening front will approach the Capital Area late Sunday. This will create scattered showers in the overnight hours, and early on Monday. A messy early morning commute looks to be a possibility. Totals look to be relatively light with this round, with most between 0.25"-0.50". The previously mentioned front will pass through the area and stall near the coast during the day. With the front hanging around, clouds and a few showers will be possible through the middle of the week. Another front will approach late week, causing more showers. Greater rain totals is expected with this batch. As for temperatures, most of the week will be above average, with highs in the 70s, and lows in the 50s.

– Balin

