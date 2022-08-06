Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Sunday showers are expected
Sunday will look very similar to today.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers and storms begin wrapping up across the area just in time for Saturday night dinner plans. A shower could linger into the evening hours. Most will stay completely dry. Overnight temperatures will cool into the low-70s, but the humidity will stick around into the early morning hours. Sunday the pattern is set to repeat. We will be waking up to mostly sunny skies feeling a bit on the sticky side. Cloud cover will begin to increase throughout the day as southerly winds bring in more moisture into our area. Temperatures will top out in the low-90s before showers start bubbling up. With excessive moisture in our atmosphere, showers and storms have the ability to drop large amounts of rain in short periods of time. Into the evening hours things begin to settle down.
Up Next: Monday rain will still be in the forecast. Waking up to Monday morning muddies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Throughout the day winds shift out of the northeast and we begin to see more showers bubbling up during the afternoon hours as storms begin to move toward the southwest. Showers and storms have the potential to produce gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Radar will be calm by the evening hours, and temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s overnight. Tuesday and for the rest of your workweek, muggy start then afternoon showers is the repeating forecast for the week. All of the rain and cloud cover is holding our temperatures just below average. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Don’t let sneaky showers catch you off guard this weekend. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
In the Tropics:
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa
tonight and early Sunday. Environmental conditions are expected to
be conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves
westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern
and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of
next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.
