Saturday PM Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely tonight in advance of strong cold front

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely tonight as a strong cold front passes through southeast Louisiana. This will drastically lower our temperatures on Sunday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Rain will be likely tonight in advance of a strong cold front. The most likely arrival time of the storms looks to be between 9pm-11pm in the capital area. Severe storms will be possible with this cold front. Currently we are only under a marginal (1/5) risk, with a slight risk (2/5) just north of Baton Rouge. The heaviest rain will only last an hour or two since this will be a fast moving system. Most will see half an inch but there could be some isolated higher amounts. Throughout the rest of the night, some spotty showers will be possible and it should be completely dry by day break. Our low temperature should bottom out around 49 degrees.

After the overnight cold front, tomorrow will be a rather chilly day. The high temperature will only get to around 58 degrees. It will also be windy, with winds out of the north at 15 mph. There will be no chance of rain and any leftover clouds should clear by the afternoon.

Up Next: The first freeze of the season could occur on Monday morning. After that cold morning start, temperatures will struggle to hit the 60's for the high. There will also be plentiful sunshine. Tuesday will be similar to Monday, except there will be slightly warmer temperatures and a couple more clouds. Those clouds should increase a decent bit by the middle of the week, but it should still stay dry. Our next best chance of rain looks to arrive late in the week and into the weekend. As always, this is still far out, and details on this next system are subject to change change.

-- Balin

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.