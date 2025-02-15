Saturday PM Forecast: Severe storms possible after dark, big cooldown follows

A cold front is advancing towards our region, and will bring us the threat of some strong to severe storms tonight. After it passes, expect much cooler conditions and clearing skies for the 2nd half of the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The general thinking about tonight's severe weather threat is still the same. As lift increases in the atmosphere after dark, cells should begin to pop around the area in the 6-10pm timeframe. The severe threat with these isolated to scattered thunderstorms is more conditional, but still possible. From 10pm-1am, a cold front will sweep through, driving a line of thunderstorms. This will feature the greatest chance of severe thunderstorms. North of the 10/12 corridor, there is an enhanced (3/5) risk of severe storms, while south of the interstate, a slight (2/5) risk. This means isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible. A few tornadoes, and isolated damaging winds in excess of 60 mph will be the main threats. This is not a slam dunk severe weather event, but the risk is heightened. That is why you need to stay weather aware, and make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts. Much drier and cooler air will filter in behind the cold front. Highs will struggle to make it to the 60s on Sunday, and skies will turn mainly sunny by the afternoon and evening. It will be a bit breezy as well, with winds out of the NNW at 10-20 mph.

Up Next: Winter looks to make a return next week, as many will start off near freezing Monday morning. Temperatures look to slightly climb towards the middle of the week in advance of our next rainmaker. Late Tuesday and early Wednesday looks to be the most favorable timing for rain. Severe weather does not look to be a possibility with this round. Another cold front will follow this rain, leading to another big cooldown. Lows will be in the 20s for several mornings in a row, with wind chills in the teens possible. Cold alerts will probably get issued for these temperatures.

– Balin

