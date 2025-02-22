Saturday PM Forecast: Rain moves in overnight, a very wet Sunday ahead

Showers will begin to enter the area just after dark. This will eventually turn into a steady rain, that will last almost all of Sunday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The atmosphere is expected to dramatically moisten up after sunset. A warm front sitting off the coast will act on this moisture, and force showers just after dark. Rainfall will be moderate at first, with scattered coverage. By midnight and afterwards, coverage will turn widespread as steady rain sets up over southern Louisiana. This will be a rather chilly rain, as lows will be near 44 degrees. Steady rain will be ongoing by daybreak, and last for much of the day as an area of low pressure moves by. Periods of heavy rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Because of all the rain and clouds, highs will be near 51 degrees. Rainfall should begin to slack off a few hours before sunset. Isolated light showers will still be possible. In total, 1-2" of rain will be possible with isolated higher amounts.

Up Next: Clouds and light showers look like they will be stubborn to leave. Sunday night will be mainly cloudy with isolated showers. Monday will start off cloudy with a few showers, but partial clearing is expected by the afternoon and evening. This will allow highs to reach the upper 60s. Spring-like weather is expected for the rest of the week. Skies will be mainly sunny, with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through Wednesday night. Arctic air is not expected with this front, as it will only slightly cool temperatures.

