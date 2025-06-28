Saturday PM Forecast: Rain coverage peaks Sunday, more rounds into next week

Deep Gulf moisture will move into Southern Louisiana over the next day, creating favorable conditions for numerous storms across the Capital Area on Sunday. More rounds of storms are expected to continue into the upcoming week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Thunderstorms will fade after sunset Saturday, leaving behind a warm and muggy night with lows in the mid-70s. Sunday will be the stormiest day of the weekend, with isolated showers in the morning and more widespread storms by midday. Expect heavy rain and lightning at times, but it won’t rain all day. Highs will stay in the 80s, and some outdoor plans may be disrupted.

Up Next: Heading into next week, expect more of the same: humid mornings in the 70s, hot afternoons in the low-90s, and scattered thunderstorms each day. By late week, high pressure may build back in, reducing storm chances and allowing temperatures to climb even higher.

The Tropics: Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Gulf over the Bay of Campeche and poses no threat to the continental United States. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Barry on Sunday. For more details, click here.

