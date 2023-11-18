Saturday PM Forecast: Pleasant weather tomorrow before potential severe weather late Monday into Tuesday

Tomorrow will be a great day for any outdoor plans and activities. Enjoy it while it last because active weather, including the threat for strong thunderstorms, will be a possibility late Monday into Tuesday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: We will bottom out at a chilly 45 degrees tonight under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow is looking to be a mild and pleasant day. Highs will top out around 73 degrees and cloud cover will be minimal. Cloud cover will start to increase around sunset in advance of our next storm system.

Up Next: Monday will feature above average temperatures after a warm front passes earlier in the day. This could initiate some showers but overall, most will stay dry throughout the day. Shower and thunderstorm activity will start to increase after dark. This will be in advance of a strong cold front that will pass Monday night. Some storms along this front could be strong to severe.

Some details with this next storm system are a bit uncertain. This is especially true as to where the greatest severe threat sets up. Be sure to keep up to date with the Storm Station as new information comes in. We’ll have a much better idea how things will pan out by tomorrow or Monday. After the front, temperatures drop off. This sets us up for a much chillier Thanksgiving holiday. Although it will be colder, there is a slight chance for some showers on Thanksgiving day.

The Tropics: Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the next 7 days.

-- Balin

