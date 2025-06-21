Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: More summer heat ahead, storm chances rise early week
Expect another round of steamy temperatures and limited storm relief Sunday. A short-lived uptick in rain is possible early next week.
Tonight & Tomorrow: It’s been another brutally hot and humid day across the area, with temperatures in the mid-90s and the humidity making it feel even worse. Little relief is expected in the overnight hours with muggy lows in the middle 70s. Sunday’s weather looks pretty similar to today — hot, humid, and with a few hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon and evening.
Next Week: Early next week, we’ll start to see some changes. The environment will become more favorable for rain as a few weak disturbances swing through. These features will help trigger more showers and storms — especially Monday and Tuesday. Expect storms to develop near the coast in the mornings and push inland by the afternoons. After this point, drier air looks to move into the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This will cause much less rain coverage through the end of the week. The surface will still remain humid, with highs near the mid-90s.
The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
– Balin
– Balin
