Saturday PM Forecast: Humidity makes a return, tropics heating up

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, a southerly wind will pump up the humidity once again - making the low 90s feel more like the low 100s. Isolated thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon.



Looking Ahead: Over the next seven days, we will see much of the same. Highs in the low 90s with a chance for afternoon storms. There won't be any wash outs, but a few brief downpours will be possible each day as those summer storms pop-up. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Tropics

There are three tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic, all with a low to medium chance of development. None are an immediate threat to the local area at the moment. Forecast models are having a tough time picking up on which wave will become the more dominant one. Bottom line, it's just that time of year where we are going to have to keep our eyes on the tropics.

-- Jake





