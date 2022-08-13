Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Good news, Sunday will be mostly dry!
Waking up to mostly sunny skies for your Sunday, showers stay away.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: With showers clearing out across the area early this afternoon, there will be plenty of dry time before dinnertime tonight. A shower may linger into the evening hours but most will be completely dry. Temperatures will begin to fall into the mid-70s as the sunsets tonight. Expect some cloud cover to linger into Sunday morning. The clouds are not expected to stick around for very long during the day on Sunday. A shower is possible during the afternoon hours as temperature rise into the low-90s. Most will be able to dodge these showers and even those who see rain can expect for it to be brief. Although we will be seeing some drying in the forecast in terms of rain, we will still be feeling sticky outside because that humidity will not be going anywhere anytime soon.
Up Next: The change in the wet pattern is thanks to an area of lower pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico. This area is no threat to us, in fact it is helping our forecast. As the disturbance moves further to the southwest it will draw some moisture out of our area, therefore lowering our rain chances early into next week. Monday is shaping up to be one of the drier days of the workweek. With a lack in showers and cloud cover, temperatures will climb back to the 93° average mark across the Capital Area. Heat index values will be something to watch as we will still have an abundance of moisture. Overnight temperatures fall back into the mid-70s. The drier pattern repeats for Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Don’t let sneaky showers catch you off guard this weekend Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
In the Tropics:
Northwestern Gulf of Mexico:
Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased since early this
morning over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico in association with a
broad low pressure area. However, surface pressures remain high and
any additional development should be slow to occur while the system
moves slowly west-southwestward and approaches the Texas coast
later today and tonight. The disturbance is forecast to move
inland over southern Texas on Sunday morning. Regardless of
development, locally heavy rains are possible along portions of
the Texas coast through the weekend. For more information about the
potential for heavy rainfall, please see products issued by your
local National Weather Service office and the Weather Prediction
Center.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.
