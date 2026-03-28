Saturday PM Forecast: Daily rain chances arrive for the Capital Region

The long stretch of bone-dry weather is officially coming to an end. While we aren't looking at any total washouts, you will want to keep the umbrella close as we transition into a week of daily "pop-up" showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday & Monday: After a cool morning in the lower 50s, Sunday will serve as the transition day into a warmer and wetter pattern. You will feel the humidity begin to creep up as afternoon highs reach 80°F. We are only expecting a very slim 20% coverage of a stray shower, so most outdoor plans will stay dry. However, by Monday, the atmosphere becomes much more "unstable." CAPE (which you can think of as the "fuel" available for thunderstorms) will be rising quickly. As temperatures hit 82°F, expect isolated showers and a few thunderstorms to bubble up during the heat of the afternoon, especially for areas west of I-55.

Into April: As we flip the calendar to April 1st, the warm and muggy trend will hold firm. We are tracking a very consistent daily pattern through most of the workweek. On Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will climb into the mid-80s each afternoon. With high moisture levels in place, isolated to scattered "diurnal" showers will develop. These are heat-driven storms that peak in the late afternoon and quickly fade away once the sun goes down. Thursday has the potential to be the wettest day of the week if things play out right. An upper-level disturbance will move through the Lower Mississippi Valley, providing extra "lift" to help more storms develop. The good news? We do not expect any severe weather or organized storm systems with this feature. Because no cold front is attached to Thursday’s system, the humidity isn't going anywhere. We will keep isolated showers and storms in the forecast to wrap up the week, with highs staying unseasonably warm in the mid-80s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.