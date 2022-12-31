Saturday PM Forecast: Clear Skies Early - Increasing Clouds Late - Dense Fog Advisory

Increasing Clouds for late New Year's Eve - ***Dense Fog Advisory*** after midnight

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: A ***Dense Fog Advisory*** has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana until 10 AM Sunday morning. Take extra precautions as visibility could be less than one-quarter of a mile in dense fog areas, and impacts will be hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Midnight conditions as you ring in the new year of 2023 should be perfect for fireworks with temperatures running around 52 degrees. The National Weather Service also advises conditions are ideal for the smoke from fireworks to settle near the ground, and coupled with the impending fog, could make visibility even worse

Expect the fog to last through late morning of the first day of 2023, then overcast skies will be the trend for the remainder of the day. Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees and a bit chilly. No rain chances are in the forecast for Sunday, and conditions will be a bit more humid as the southerly winds .

Have a very Happy and Safe New Year!!!

Rain doesn’t stay out of the forecast for very long. Heading into the start of the workweek we are tracking our next rainmaker set to move in overnight on Monday into Tuesday. With this system, we are expecting gusty winds and the potential for heavy rain, be sure you are saying connected with the Storm Station. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.