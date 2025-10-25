Saturday PM Forecast: Awaiting the next round of showers and thunderstorms

The Capital Area is awaiting another round of widespread thunderstorms. Arriving late Saturday and early Sunday, a few could be strong. Once the storms move out, attention turns to a midweek cold front that will bring a big-time cooldown.

Tonight: With round one of rain out of the picture, the Capital Area looks forward to a relatively quieter evening. That does mean rain-free, as spotty storms might be in the mix. However, evening rain would not be as widespread nor as steady as it was earlier in the day. The hope is that LSU and Southern can get their games in during this window — and they’ll need to, with another round of widespread storms expected later in the night. A line of storms will march into the Capital Area after midnight, most likely in the 2-5 a.m. timeframe. A few storms may try to develop ahead of the main line near midnight, but the degree to which that occurs remains uncertain at this point.

Any of the late-night storms might be on the strong to severe side, with damaging wind gusts and isolated, brief tornadoes being the primary concerns. Most won’t see the severe side of these storms, but a few unlucky spots could. Be sure to have a way to get weather alerts before heading to bed, in case a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning is issued for your area. All told, an additional 1-3” of rain is expected, but a few point locations may experience higher totals. This should be a beneficial soak for most locations, as long as it does not fall too fast.

Tomorrow: While overnight showers and storms may linger into the early morning hours, rain will move out quickly after sunrise. Nothing more than a spotty thunderstorm is expected during the afternoon. Skies will show some signs of clearing as well, helping to push highs closer to 80°.

Up Next: Rain will be more difficult to find early next week. Humidity will take a step back to more comfortable levels, with highs near 80° and lows hovering on either side of 60°, depending on the day. A strong cold front is set to move through on Tuesday night, with only a slight chance of a passing overnight shower. But the bigger story will be the drop in temperatures behind the front. Daytime highs will drop into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, with lows reaching the low to mid-40s by the end of the week. Halloween looks to be on the cooler side this year, with temperatures falling through the 60s and into the 50s during trick-or-treating.

The Tropics: Hurricane Melissa is rapidly intensifying as of Sunday afternoon while beginning a westward drift just south of Jamaica. Melissa will be a major hurricane by Sunday, and possibly a Category 5 storm on Monday. Early next week, the storm will turn north toward Jamaica, where a landfall looks increasingly likely. A multi-day period of damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge is expected, leading to catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides. After impacting Jamaica, Melissa is forecast to track toward eastern Cuba, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

