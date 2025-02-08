Saturday PM Forecast: Another foggy night expected, rain chances on the rise next week

Just like we have seen most of this past week, fog will be possible in the overnight hours, especially south of the 10/12 corridor. A pattern change is in store for next week, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Fog could once again be an issue in the overnight hours and early Sunday morning. A dense fog advisory is out again for areas south of the 10/12 corridor, including nearby coastal areas and tidal lakes. The fog will start developing near the coast and move inland. It might not spread too much farther north than the 10/12 corridor, but it could reach into parts of southwest Mississippi. The main factor here is whether the winds slow down in the evening, which could help fog form faster. If the winds stay strong, it will take longer for the fog to develop. If you’re headed to New Orleans, be aware of the fog and give yourself extra time in the morning. Fog will quickly start to lift and burn off by 8-9am. Sunday will be a warm, and mostly dry day, so it's a good day to be outdoors. Most areas will see highs in the low to mid-80s, which feels pretty warm for this time of year.

Up Next: Sunday night, a weakening cold front will move through and bring drier air with it. This could make for a cooler night, with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s, and cooler highs on Monday. But this slightly cooler weather won’t last too long, as the front might move back a little to the north and bring warmer temperatures soon after. Next week, we expect a weather pattern that could bring a few weak disturbances through the region, creating multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The two most likely days for rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, rainfall is more questionable. Coverage is set at 50% for now, but changes up and down are possible. The front that will be stalled in the area all week long could finally get the push it needs to clean pass late in the week. This could bring our temperatures closer to average. There is a lot of uncertainty in the end of the week forecast, so expect changes to temperatures and rain coverage in the coming days.

– Balin

