Saturday is Election Day. Thrive EBR plan goes before voters in three separate questions

BATON ROUGE — Saturday is Election Day, and topping the local ballots are three issues that would change how East Baton Rouge funds a portion of the city-parish government.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards wants to tap property tax revenue currently dedicated to the parish library system, the Council on Aging and government-run pest control services. He says he needs the money to balance the books; the creation of St. George last year funneled a portion of the parish's revenues to the new city.

WATCH WBRZ Saturday night for election results.

Here's a look at recent WBRZ stories on key elections in the region:

EAST BATON ROUGE: Edwards' Thrive EBR plan will go before voters in three parishwide ballot issues. Each are independent of one another, and mixed results would change how deeply the government might have to reduce personnel or services next year.

LIVINGSTON: Voters near Denham Springs are being asked to approve a new property tax to expand fire protection services, while in French Settlement, voters are being asked to renew their current tax.

TANGIPAHOA: The local sheriff wants a sales tax increase to hire more deputies.

WEST BATON ROUGE: Voters across the parish will consider a tax renewal for drainage projects, months after defeating the same idea.

Polls close at 8 p.m. but anyone in line at that hour will be allowed to cast a ballot.

__

The entire list of local ballot issues on Saturday's ballots:

ASCENSION: West Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 (Tax Renewal) / Renews 4.67-mill property tax, raises $820,613.00 a year.

EAST BATON ROUGE: Fire Protection District No. 6 Proposition (Tax Renewal) / Renews 5-mill property tax, raises $351,194.50 a year.

EAST BATON ROUGE: South Burbank Crime Prevention and Development District Proposition (Parcel Fee Renewal) / Renews $100 per parcel for residential and commercial property and $25 for each condominium or apartment with four or more units, raises $270,400 a year.

EAST BATON ROUGE: Zachary Community School System Proposition (Tax Renewal) / Imposes 24-mill property tax, raises $8.4 million a year in additional support for any lawful purpose, including salaries and capital expenses.

EAST BATON ROUGE: Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 3 (Library millage extension and rededication) / Renews library millage at 11.1 mills, raises $67.4 million annually, rededicates $52 million to city-parish government.

EAST BATON ROUGE: Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 3 (Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control renewal and rededication) / Renews at 1 mill, raises $6 million annually, rededicates $6 million to city-parish government.

EAST BATON ROUGE: Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 3 (Council on Aging renewal and rededication) / Renews at 2.25 mills, raises $13.7 million annually, dedicates ¼-mill to city-parish government.

LIVINGSTON: Fire Protection District No. 5 Proposition / Levies 5-mill property tax, raises $950,000 annually.

LIVINGSTON: Fire Protection District No. 8 Proposition (Renewal) / Renews 15-mill property tax, raises $299,083 a year.

TANGIPAHOA: City of Hammond Proposition (Tax Renewal) / Renews 2-mill property tax, raises $596,000 a year, for public works.

TANGIPAHOA: Law Enforcement District Proposition (Sales Tax) / Imposes ¾-cent sales tax, raises $24,975,000 annually, for sheriff’s office.

TANGIPAHOA: Parishwide Proposition (Tax Renewal) / Renews 4-mill property tax, raises $3.2 million, for parish health units.

TANGIPAHOA: Road Lighting District No. 2 Proposition (Tax Renewal) / Renews 10-mill property tax, raises $81,314.82 a year, for lighting on streets and roads.

TANGIPAHOA: Road Lighting District No. 4 Proposition (Tax Renewal) / Renews 10-mill property tax, raises $63,415.74, for lighting on streets and roads.

TANGIPAHOA: Road Lighting District No. 7 Proposition (Tax Renewal) / Renews 10-mill property tax, raises $59,392.46, for lighting on streets and roads.

WEST BATON ROUGE: City of Port Allen Proposition (Police Department Tax Renewal) / Renews 5.02-mill property tax, raises $285,000 a year.

WEST BATON ROUGE: Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Drainage Tax Renewal) / Renews 7.2-mill property tax, raises $5.9 million a year.

WEST BATON ROUGE: Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Library Tax Renewal) / Renews 4.1-mill property tax, raises $3.6 million a year.

WEST BATON ROUGE: Parishwide School District No. 3 Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Tax Renewal) / Renews 12-mill property tax, raises $9.4 million, for improving salaries and benefits for teachers and other school personnel.

WEST BATON ROUGE: Parishwide School District No. 3 Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Tax Renewal) / Renews 12-mill property tax, raises $9.4 million, for school employee salaries and benefits.