Saturday AM Forecast: Welcome to the Fourth Day of Lower Humidity and Drier Conditions

The is the fourth day of lower humidity, but it might be the last.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We have now experienced four days of lower humidity (around 30%) and dry conditions (no rain) thanks to a large area of high pressure centered over the Great Lakes region bringing northeasterly flow to the southeastern states. We will continue to see those lower humidity readings once again today, but this could very well be the last day that we enjoy such conditions as the moisture will begin to work its way back into our region as soon as tomorrow. Look for high temperatures to stand around 88 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies with rain chances once again at less than 10%. Overnight conditions will be clear skies and lows around 65 degrees with dry skies.



Remember to use plenty of sunscreen (minimum SPF factor 30-50) if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods due to the fact that the skin can begin to burn in as little as 15 minutes from exposure to the intense solar radiation from the sun.

Up Next: We are not forecasting any total washouts this Memorial Day weekend, and not everyone will catch a shower. However, moisture moving back in will have feels like temperatures climbing into the upper-90s over the weekend. With summertime-like heat back in the forecast be sure you are limiting your time outdoors. Sunday temperatures will climb into the 90s, and then the heat is on for the start of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

--Keller

