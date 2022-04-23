Saturday AM Forecast: Sunshine is sticking around for another day

Waking up sunny and dry this morning. Some clouds and possible showers moving in later this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: We are waking up sunny and dry this morning! Temperatures will get to the mid-80s today with a light breeze from the south. Humidity is still around, but it will not be uncomfortably sticky outside. There is a chance for you to see a shower, however most will stay completely dry today.

Up Next: Sunday will nearly be a repeat of Saturday. Temperatures waking up in the mid-60s. Warming up to the mid-80s throughout the day. The chance for rain increases on Sunday but not a total washout. Heading into the work week our chance of seeing some showers increases. Monday morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s. For most of the day we will be warm and dry. Temperatures in the mid-80s. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to move in as a cold front approaches our area during the evening hours. Tuesday morning we will be waking up to some rain in the forecast. A lot of cloud cover in the area will hold the temperatures in the high-70s throughout the day. The rain will stay around for most of the day as the cold front moves through our area. We will see some drying out by the middle of next week.