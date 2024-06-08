Saturday AM Forecast: stay hydrated if outside this weekend, rain gear needed next week

This weekend will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 90's. That pattern will change next week, in the form of daily thunderstorm chances.

Today & Tonight: The headline today will be the heat! Mainly sunny skies will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 90's. The record high for today is 98, and there is a possibility we tie, or even beat that. Some humidity still around will make the feels like temperature near 105 degrees. This is just below heat advisory criteria. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with a low near 74 degrees.

Up Next: Sunday is shaping up to be very similar to today, with highs near the mid 90's, instead of the upper 90's. The pattern will shift once again next week, as the "heat dome" begins to break down. This will lower temperatures, as well as open up the door for daily shower and thunderstorm chances. Some days will likely be wetter than others, but the exact timing of the greatest rain coverage is somewhat unclear at this time. As usual, this will become more refined in the coming days, so check in often for more information.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

- Balin