Saturday AM forecast: Stay cool, Tiger fans. Hot, sunny, and dry all day

Warm and dry weather is expected to hold steady through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine, minimal rain chances, and an increasing need to water gardens. Football weather looks great!

Today and Tonight: Sunshine and warm conditions will dominate today as high pressure stays in control. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s near the coast and mid-90s inland, with heat index values peaking near 95. The chances of rain are less than 10%. There is an Ozone Advisory for the Capital Region. This means air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups during the afternoon.

For those heading to the LSU vs. Florida game this evening, expect warm and dry conditions at kickoff with temperatures in the mid-80s, gradually falling into the upper 70s by the end of the game. Skies will remain mostly clear with light winds and no rain expected. In Fresno, the Jags will face hot and dry weather for their game against Fresno State at 9pm. (7pm Pacific).

Up Next: The dry, warm pattern is expected to persist through the weekend and into next week. Daytime highs will remain in the low to mid-90s with overnight lows ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s. While rain chances stay minimal, a persistent stretch of sunny days and warm afternoons will continue to dominate the forecast well into midweek.

Tropics: A strong tropical wave has moved off the African coast and into the Atlantic. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center give it a medium chance of development over the next several days, with conditions expected to become more favorable for tropical formation next week.

