Saturday AM Forecast: Showers today, improving late this weekend

Labor Day weekend has started, and the air is rich with moisture! Fog was an issue early today, but peeks of sun should bring warmer temperatures than Friday. The additional heat should also get scattered showers and storms going later in the day. By the way, LSU and Southern are on the road today.

Today and Tonight: Highs should climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Humidity levels will remain high, so heat index values may briefly touch 100. Scattered storms will develop as temperatures heat up. Like Friday, some could produce locally heavy downpours. Not a washout by any means. Best chances for rain will be over western and southern areas. By tonight, any showers will wind down, with some patchy fog redeveloping overnight.

Up Next: On Sunday, we’ll split the difference across the region. Some drier air will shut down most of the rain over northern areas, and the metro, but summer-like isolated showers and storms will continue near the lakes and the coast. On Labor Day, dry air will sink closer to the coast. Spotty showers are expected. Temperatures will hold near 90.

Models are promising a decent push of dry air across much of the southeast and lower Mississippi Valley early next week, and perhaps another shot of drier (and cooler) air by next weekend. I know folks are antsy for fall and that first front, but we’ve been fooled too many times! Next weekend is still several days away, so some changes can be expected.

The Tropics: A tropical wave will drift off the coast of Africa late this weekend and will start its journey across the Atlantic. Some slow development is possible in the coming days. Several other tropical waves are moving across the Atlantic and Caribbean, but no development is expected. The peak of the hurricane season is in a little over a week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.