Saturday AM Forecast: Isolated storms. Fall like weather arrives next week

We’re getting excited for a cold front that should bring some nice changes next week, but first, we have a weekend full of fun and football! With two home games here in town, many will be enjoying some outdoor time, including tailgating. There will be isolated storms, so remember lightning safety. Otherwise, it should be a pretty decent weekend, albeit hot.

Today and Sunday: Our cold front will be moving into the area this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to near 90. There isn’t a lot of moisture available for the front, so only a few isolated storms are expected. Winds will shift to the north, but the drier air won’t really be felt until Sunday. The second half of the weekend will be drier. Skies will clear on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will drop nicely.

Up Next: The cold front will drop well into the Gulf. On Monday, we’ll see dew points dropping into the 50s, indicating very dry air. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, which will feel pleasant, and Tuesday morning’s lows could be in the lower 60s over northern areas! Temperatures will climb toward the middle of the week.

The Tropics: A tropical wave, known as disturbance 91L is struggling in the central Atlantic. Conditions remain unfavorable for development, and the National Hurricane Center has lowered the risk to 30% because of insufficient convection near the center.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.