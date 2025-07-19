Saturday AM Forecast: Heat builds as rain chances step down

The weekend returns us to a more typical summer pattern—hot, humid, with pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening. Conditions get drier and hotter early next week as high pressure builds in.

Today & Tonight: The tropical disturbance we had at the end of the week is now pulling away. This means we are no longer under the influence of it, and we resume the typical summer pattern. Sunshine will dominate at first, before we see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and evening. Isolated to scattered pop-up showers and storms will be possible because of lingering tropical moisture. Highs will top out in the lower 90s. Overnight, most clouds will clear, with lows in the middle 70s.

Up Next: As we wrap up the weekend and head into the new workweek, drier air will settle in thanks to building high pressure. Rain chances will drop to isolated or spotty through at least Tuesday, meaning many areas will stay completely dry. However, the lack of rain will come at a cost—temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s, with heat index values possibly reaching or exceeding 105°, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the middle and latter part of next week, we'll be keeping an eye on a disturbance tracking across the northern Gulf. Interestingly, it’s actually moisture looping around from our recent system, circling back through the eastern U.S. and swinging southward again. There's still some uncertainty on its exact track, but it could boost rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday—or miss us altogether and let the heat roll on. Either way, we’ll be monitoring it closely and will keep you informed.

The Tropics: A tropical wave interacting with a broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for gradual development of this system during the next few days, as it moves westward to west-northwestward around 10 mph. By the middle of next week, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.