Saturday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory in effect for most of the Capital Area

Today will be a hot one… but tomorrow is looking rainy.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: More heat in your forecast today. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s across the area. Dew points will be in the upper 70s, allowing for feels like temperatures to rise into the triple digits. A heat advisory has been put in place until 8 pm for most of the viewing area, this includes most of the Capital Area parishes. Heat index values could be from 108-112° for several hours throughout the day. Areas more south have a higher chance of seeing a cool down shower. Most people will stay completely dry and hot! Overnight temperatures will cool into the high-70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Sunday we begin to see major changes in our forecast. A weak frontal boundary begins to make its way into the area, with this we are forecasting widespread showers. A few of these storms could produce gusty winds or frequent lightning. Overall Sunday will be cooler but much wetter. Most people will see a shower at some point. Temperatures will hold in the mid-90s, feels like temperatures will stay below triple digits. However, the humidity will not be going away. The frontal boundary will stall over our area locking the wet pattern in place for your workweek. Temperatures waking up will be in the mid-70s. Daytime heating will raise temperatures into the mid-90s across the area. Grab your umbrella because showers are expected everyday!

Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No cyclone development expected for the next 5 days.