Saturday AM Forecast: Great weekend of weather ahead, temperatures climb next week

This weekend is about as good as it gets in terms of weather, so make sure to go outside and enjoy the great conditions! Next week, we will begin to notice increasing clouds, along with increasing temperatures.

Today & Tonight: After the chilly morning start in the 40s, temperatures will climb to near 70 degrees by the afternoon and evening. Sunshine will dominate the entire day, leading to some beautiful conditions. Winds will remain light and out of the west. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall quickly after sunset. Expect lows in the mid to lower 40s.

Up Next: Sunday will continue the great conditions, with highs only slightly warmer, into the mid 70s. For the first full week of February, temperatures will go on another warming spree. Monday and Tuesday will feature the upper 70s, before the 80s return by Wednesday. Increasing moisture will result in more clouds, along with the chance of fog some mornings. Even though moisture content will be quite high, there are only slight chances of rain next week. This is mainly due to a lack of strong lifting mechanisms, which could cause a much greater coverage. There are no signs of a more substantial rainmaker or cool down within the Storm Station 7-day forecast.

