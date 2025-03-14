Sandy Bertman, wife of former LSU baseball coach and athletics director Skip Bertman, passes away at 87

BATON ROUGE - Sandy Bertman, the wife of former LSU baseball coach and athletics director Skip Bertman, passed away Thursday. She was 87.

Sandy and Stanley "Skip" met in Florida in 1961. They were married for 63 years and raised four daughters as well as four grandchildren.

Louisiana State University says Sandy was a "tremendous" source of strength for Skip Bertman during his tenure as LSU baseball coach (1984-2001) and athletics director (2001-08).

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dr. Lisa Jo Bertman Pate, who died in 2012 after a battle with cancer.

The university said funeral arrangements for Sandy Bertman are pending and will be announced as soon as they are available.