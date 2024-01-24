65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sandbag locations available ahead of heavy rainfall

4 hours 43 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, January 24 2024 Jan 24, 2024 January 24, 2024 2:30 AM January 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - With heavy rainfall expected in the area Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is reminding residents that sand and sand bags are available at some BREC Park locations in East Baton Rouge Parish. Residents should bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags.

- Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Hwy
- Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
- Cadillac Street Park, 6117 Cadillac Street
- Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
- Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane
- Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road
- Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss Street


Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days