Sandbag locations available ahead of heavy rainfall

BATON ROUGE - With heavy rainfall expected in the area Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is reminding residents that sand and sand bags are available at some BREC Park locations in East Baton Rouge Parish. Residents should bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags.



- Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Hwy

- Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

- Cadillac Street Park, 6117 Cadillac Street

- Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

- Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane

- Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road

- Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss Street





