65°
Latest Weather Blog
Sandbag locations available ahead of heavy rainfall
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - With heavy rainfall expected in the area Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is reminding residents that sand and sand bags are available at some BREC Park locations in East Baton Rouge Parish. Residents should bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags.
- Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Hwy
- Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
- Cadillac Street Park, 6117 Cadillac Street
- Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
- Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane
- Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road
- Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss Street
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Adam Smith officially takes over as EBR Schools superintendent
-
Firefighters use spreaders to rescue young deer caught in gate
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
Car left decaying at mechanic lot, shop owner owes thousands
-
State Supreme Court hears City of St. George arguments