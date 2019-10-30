Sand sifting through post office fence, annoying neighbors

BATON ROUGE - A woman living next to a post office says there's sand leaking through the fence.

Gloria McLain says sand has been washing through the Broadmoor post office fence onto the driveway at her living complex since June. The sand is tracking into driveways, garages and into homes on Marilyn Drive.

"When it's dry and the wind is blowing, sand is everywhere, sand is going everywhere," McLain said.

McLain first started making calls about the issue in September, when she contacted the USPS and 2 On Your Side. McLain says the post office investigated the issue on Sept. 28 and told her they'd have the problem fixed in a couple of weeks. The sand was cleaned up by a crew, and McLain continued to wait for a resolution.

A month went by and McLain contacted 2 On Your Side again saying the problem had not been fixed and sand continues to sift through the fence onto the complex driveway.

Wednesday, McLain walked on the post office's side of the fence to take a closer look at the problem and found a hole under the driveway where the land appears to be washing away. Sand is piled up on that side of the fence. What appears to be a temporary fix of boards nailed together to deter the soil from washing away is not doing the job.

"No, it's not working. Because it's still piling up on the other side," she said.

For weeks, McLain says she's been waiting to hear back from someone at the post office.

"What's happening? Just give me an update," she said.

Wednesday morning, 2 On Your Side contacted the post office, and soon after McLain received a phone call. She says someone with USPS will contact her Friday with a plan to address the problem.

USPS tells 2 On Your Side that postal officials are in contact with the McLain and they are working together to come to a resolution to her satisfaction.