Salon provides free haircuts and braids for students ahead of school

PORT ALLEN - Students are getting their last-minute pampering done before they head back to school this week—and that's thanks to one local salon in Port Allen.

The ladies and gentlemen over at L'Bella Hair Salon in Port Allen put on a party with vendors and gave away free school supplies, but also a fresh new look with free haircuts and braids Sunday afternoon, to give these kids a little confidence boost ahead of their first day of school.

"She loves braids, so I brought my grandbaby over here to get her hair done," said April Beasley, who took her granddaughter to get braids done for school.

It's been a helping hand for parents.

"I know around this time of year, sometimes it's a little struggle for the parents, so we just wanted to make sure that we are instrumental in helping them and be able to send their kids back to boost their self-esteem when they head back to school," said Clerice Lacy, owner of L'Bella Hair Salon.

It also gives them one-on-one time with their stylist. This is Sharon Davis' second time helping out with the back-to-school giveaway. She says quality time is rewarding.

"It's also just being able to talk with the kids, ask them a little bit about themselves, listen to them, and at the same time, help to beautify them even more than what they already are, because they already are all beautiful kids," said Davis.

But it's the reactions that make it even more enjoyable.

"They're like, 'oh, my hair!' They look and admire themselves in the mirror, they're just happy with it, their parents are happy with it," said Davis.

It's all an effort to style each kid to be picture-perfect and ready for their new school year.