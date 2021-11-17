Saints will honor Drew Brees at Superdome on Thanksgiving night

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will honor future hall of famer Drew Brees at halftime of the Thanksgiving Day game in the Superdome next week.

The team announced Wednesday that Brees, who retired from professional football after last season, will be present at the stadium for the ceremony. Brees, who now works as a sportscaster, will also be commentating the game alongside Mike Tirico.

"Drew Brees will always be considered one of the greatest Saints in the history of the organization" Saints owner Gayle Benson said. "While we look forward to one day welcoming Drew back as a Hall of Famer and a member of our Ring of Honor, Thanksgiving night is the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to Drew and his family the right way- on the field and in front of 70,000 of the best fans in football. We were blessed to have Drew as a member of our team for 15 years. The record-breaking impact he had on the field is legendary, as is the impact he, Brittany and the Brees family continue to have on our community."

Fans in attendance at the Superdome will also be given commemorative "Thank you Drew" rally towels.

The Bills and Saints will kick off at 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 25.