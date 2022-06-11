SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston can't play

METAIRIE- While it's impressive that Jameis Winston was participating in Saints OTA's, the QB still has a ways to go before he is fully recovered from his ACL surgery he had back in November.

During practice, Winston struggled to throw off of his back foot and did not do any roll out drills, which brings up the point that the Saints signing Andy Dalton could be extremely valuable this season.

Dalton has a lot of experience in this league, starting over 140 games, throwing for 35,279 yards and 226 touchdowns. He can certainly hold down the fort if Winston misses a few games this season, especially since the Saints almost made the playoffs starting four quarterbacks last year like Ian Book and Trevor Siemian.

"I'm here to help out in any way. I feel like the experience that I can bring to a quarterback room and just being around our guys I think that can definitely help out. And you know if something were to happen where you know, I'm going to be playing. I'll be ready to go, but you know I definitely view myself as a starter. That's how I'm always going to believe in myself," Dalton said.