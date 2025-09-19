Saints to face former offensive coordinator in Seattle on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints (0-2) are preparing for their first road test of the season when they face the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday at Lumen Field.

This will be the first time New Orleans faces the Seahawks since 2022, but the Saints haven't lost to Seattle since 2013. They've won four straight matchups.

This year though, the Saints will face their former offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, who is now the OC for the Seahawks.

Through the first two games of the season, the Seahawks are averaging 323 total yards of offense and 22 points per game.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore says stopping the run will be crucial for his team when they face the Seahawks.

"The run game is a huge part of this thing. No question about it. You got to do a really good job and play really well in first and second down to earn the right to play those third downs and then we got finish in those third down situations and so that'll be the formula for this one," Moore said Wednesday.

Kickoff for the Saints and Seahawks is set for 3:05 p.m. CT.