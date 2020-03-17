76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints star Teddy Bridgewater signing with Carolina Panthers

1 hour 45 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 March 17, 2020 3:08 PM March 17, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Twitter/Teddy Bridgewater

Saints back-up QB Teddy Bridgewater is leaving for a starting spot with the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Bridgewater's signing Tuesday.

Bridgewater became a fan favorite this past season after he stepped in as back-up in the wake of Drew Brees' hand injury. He went 5-0 during his stretch of games as the starter. 

The move came shortly after the Panthers announced they had given QB Cam Newton permission to seek a trade — although Newton responded by saying he never requested one.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday via Twitter that “every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy.” Hurney said the Panthers are working with Newton’s agent to find the best fit for him moving forward.

Newton was quick to respond to the Panthers on social media, saying he didn’t ask for the trade.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days