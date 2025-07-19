Saints quarterback Tyler Shough to sign rookie contract ahead of training camp

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are gearing up for the start of training camp, but had to cross a few things off the check list first.

After drafting quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the NFL Draft, the organization has agreed to terms and Shough is set to sign his fully guaranteed rookie contract.

Shough's contract has him receiving $10.795 million over four years. According to reports, Shough will not receive his salary on a weekly basis during the regular season. He will get most of it each year during the first week of training camp as a guaranteed roster bonus.

Shough and the rest of the Saints squad will report to training camp on Tuesday. He will compete for the starting quarterback job against Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.

The Saints will play three preseason games. The first at the LA Chargers on Aug. 10. The final two will be at Caesar's Superdome against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 17 and against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 23.