64°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints place cornerback Marshon Lattimore on injured reserve
NEW ORLEANS - For a second time this week, the New Orleans Saints placed a key player on injured reserve.
Four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore will miss four weeks after being placed on injured reserve. He joins wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was placed there on Tuesday.
Trending News
Lattimore is eligible to return December 21 against the Los Angeles Rams at the earliest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Locals fan out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
-
Veterinarians expect influx of dogs with digestive problems - See what holiday...
-
Baton Rouge native Richard Lipsey recounts witnessing JFK's autopsy on the 60th...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$
-
Community leaders compete in St. Vincent de Paul's annual turkey carving contest