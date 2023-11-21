Saints move wide receiver Mike Thomas to injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that team has placed wide receiver Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

The move means Thomas will be unavailable to return to action for the Saints for at least the next four games.

The Saints have seven games remaining on their regular season schedule.

Thomas is the teams third leading receiver in terms of yards with 448 yards on 39 receptions and one touchdown.

The Saints also made roster moves of signing defensive back Cameron Dantzler Sr. to the active roster from the practice squad and signing wide receiver Marquez Callaway to the practice squad.

The Saints will play at Atlanta this Sunday at noon.