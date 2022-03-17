Saints owner meets with embattled QB Deshaun Watson as trade talks ramp up

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have emerged as the runaway favorite to land star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces lawsuits from more than 20 women alleging sexual misconduct.

Multiple reports said Wednesday night the Saints met again with Watson, this time with owner Gayle Benson joining the talks. The Saints have also restructured the contracts of several star players in recent days, freeing up salary cap space and paving the way for a trade.

Saints owner Gayle Benson traveled to Atlanta to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson last night, per sources. New Orleans won't miss on Watson due to lack of effort. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2022

The Houston Texans are seeking at least three first-round draft picks—and likely another player or two—in a trade package for Watson.

The Browns—who expressed interest in acquiring Watson earlier this week—were informed Thursday they were out of contention, leaving the Saints and Atlanta Falcons as the current frontrunners.

Despite roughly two dozen women coming forward with accusations against Watson, a grand jury last week did not find sufficient evidence to charge him with a crime. Several of the women allege Watson exposed himself or kissed them during massage appointments, and one claims he forced her to perform oral sex.

Watson still faces civil cases involving 22 women who have filed suit against him.