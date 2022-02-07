52°
Saints hiring DC Dennis Allen as next head coach, ESPN reports

1 hour 13 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, February 07 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will be filling the head coach position left vacant by Sean Payton, ESPN reported Monday.

Allen has been the odds on favorite to replace Payton since the announcement two weeks ago and after two weeks of candidate interviews, the Saints decided to keep it in house for their hire.  Allen has been with the Saints for six season and filled in for Payton this past season when the head coach was out with COVID.

Allen has been in the NFL for now more than 25 years, and was already a head coach in the league leading the Raiders from 2012-2014. 

The Saints defense was a strong suit of this past years team, but Allen inherits a mess on the offensive side of the ball as there are quarterback questions that will dictate the direction the team moves forward in.

Allen is starting the third phase of his coaching tenure with New Orleans as he previously coached with the Saints first serving as assistant defensive line coach (2006-07) before being promoted to secondary coach (2008-10).



COACHING CAREER: Texas A&M, 1996-1999; Tulsa, 2000-01; Atlanta Falcons, 2002-05; New Orleans Saints, 2006-10, Denver Broncos, 2011, Oakland Raiders (Head Coach), 2012-14, New Orleans Saints 2015-.

