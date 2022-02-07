Saints hiring DC Dennis Allen as next head coach, ESPN reports

NEW ORLEANS - Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will be filling the head coach position left vacant by Sean Payton, ESPN reported Monday.

Saints have informed their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that they are hiring him as their next head coach, sources tell ESPN.



Once again Allen replaces Sean Payton, minus the interim title. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

Allen has been the odds on favorite to replace Payton since the announcement two weeks ago and after two weeks of candidate interviews, the Saints decided to keep it in house for their hire. Allen has been with the Saints for six season and filled in for Payton this past season when the head coach was out with COVID.

Allen has been in the NFL for now more than 25 years, and was already a head coach in the league leading the Raiders from 2012-2014.

The Saints defense was a strong suit of this past years team, but Allen inherits a mess on the offensive side of the ball as there are quarterback questions that will dictate the direction the team moves forward in.

Allen is starting the third phase of his coaching tenure with New Orleans as he previously coached with the Saints first serving as assistant defensive line coach (2006-07) before being promoted to secondary coach (2008-10).

PLAYING CAREER: Texas A&M, 1992-95.

COACHING CAREER: Texas A&M, 1996-1999; Tulsa, 2000-01; Atlanta Falcons, 2002-05; New Orleans Saints, 2006-10, Denver Broncos, 2011, Oakland Raiders (Head Coach), 2012-14, New Orleans Saints 2015-.