Saints general manager Mickey Loomis meets with media on NFL Draft eve

NEW ORLEANS - Saints general manager Mickey Loomis met with the media on Wednesday afternoon in advance of the NFL Draft starting on Thursday.

Loomis was brief when discussing the status of his quarterback Derek Carr and his shoulder injury and how it might impact the direction that the Saints go in the upcoming draft.

“He does have an issue with his shoulder,” Loomis said. “We're hoping to get a resolution and clarity on that in the near future. When we do, I'll report back to you."

Loomis was asked a handful of times after that statement about Carr's injury and how it could affect the team going forward but each time Loomis declined to add any further information.

The Saints enter the 2025 NFL Draft with nine overall selections including the ninth overall pick in the first round.

New Orleans has needs all over it's roster including along the offensive and defensive lines, at wide receiver and in the secondary. The uncertainty at quarterback only leads to further speculation that the Saints will draft a quarterback at some point in the first couple of rounds of the draft.

You can watch the NFL Draft on WBRZ-TV starting Thursday night at 7:00 p.m..