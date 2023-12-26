Saints fall to Dolphins 20-3, Book sacked 8 times

NEW ORLEANS - It has been a rough week for the New Orleans Saints, losing to the Miami Dolphins 20-3 on Monday Night Football and many key players due to COVID-19.

New Orleans had 21 players and 4 coaches test positive and it left the team with holes in the starting line up.

Both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian had to miss the game, forcing fourth-round rookie Ian Book to get his first start.

And it wasn't a good first start for Book. The quarterback was sacked 8 times, threw two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.

New Orleans would only have 168 yards of offense on 51 plays. While the defense played well in the second half, the Dolphins controlled the ball and got a 1-yard Jaylen Waddle touchdown.

The Saints now fall to 7-8 on the year, and a game back of the Eagles for the final Wildcard spot. New Orleans will be back at home on Sunday to face the Panthers.