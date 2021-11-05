Saints expected to start Trevor Siemian at QB against Falcons

Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will start back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, multiple reports suggested on Friday.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport was among those reporting that Siemian, who took over at QB for the Saints on Sunday when Jameis Winston went down with an ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will get the start on Sunday.

The #Saints are expected to start QB Trevor Siemian on Sunday vs. the #Falcons, sources say. Not a surprise considering how poised he was in relief last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

After taking over in the second quarter against the Bucs, Siemian finished the game with 16 completions on 29 pass attempts, 159 yards and a touchdown.

Winston, the previous starter, is expected to miss the rest of the season due to his injury.