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LSU baseball collapses in eighth inning, Ole Miss takes game one

1 hour 20 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 9:53 PM April 10, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Ben Dackiw

OXFORD, Miss. - Good vibes were plentiful for LSU baseball heading into game one against Ole Miss.

Chris Stanfield, Seth Dardar and Omar Serna Jr. all made the starting lineup after all three dealt with their respective injuries.

The game itself started off on a positive note with Jake Brown hitting a two-run home run in the top of the first inning.

Despite that long bomb of a homer, the Tigers were unable to push another run across home plate until the top of the seventh, which came on a Derek Curiel sacrifice fly.

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After a three-run eighth inning, which happened in part due to another costly error in the LSU infield, Ole Miss took the game 6-3.

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