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Live Oak High School lifts lockdown after Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigates threat
WATSON — Livingston Parish Sheriff deputies investigated a potential threat made to Live Oak High, resulting in the school's administration placing the campus on lockdown on Friday.
According to deputies, the school received a threatening call around 9 a.m.
Deputies said that there is currently no evidence of a credible threat at the school; however, out of an abundance of caution, Live Oak High School's campus was put on lockdown.
Around 11 a.m., following a thorough investigation, law enforcement has given the all-clear, with students and staff returning to their normal schedule.
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The sheriff's department has assigned increased security to the campus for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution.
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