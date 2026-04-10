Former LSU coach Johnny Jones joins Will Wade's new Tigers basketball coaching staff

BATON ROUGE — Will Wade is continuing to build back his LSU men's basketball coaching staff with former LSU coach Johnny Jones, the university said Friday.

Jones, who was LSU's head coach from 2012 to 2017, will act as an assistant coach under Wade, whose return was announced last month.

Jones was fired by LSU in 2017 after a 10-21 record during his last season coaching the Tigers. Jones previously served as an assistant coach from 1984 to 1997 after four years of playing at LSU.

LSU's basketball staff also hired assistant coach Rick Stansbury earlier this week.