Saints DE Cameron Jordan wins appeal after NFL accused him of faking injury

2 hours 2 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, January 19 2023 Jan 19, 2023 January 19, 2023 2:48 PM January 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Cameron Jordan, one of the stars of the Saints defense, won't have to pay a fine after he beat allegations from the NFL claiming he faked an injury during a game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Jordan won his appeal challenging the $50,000 fine from the league, which came after a week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

The Saints organization and Head Coach Dennis Allen were also fined $350,000 and $100,000, respectively, for the allegations. The status of those appeals was not immediately clear. 

