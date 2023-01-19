68°
Saints DE Cameron Jordan wins appeal after NFL accused him of faking injury
NEW ORLEANS - Cameron Jordan, one of the stars of the Saints defense, won't have to pay a fine after he beat allegations from the NFL claiming he faked an injury during a game.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Jordan won his appeal challenging the $50,000 fine from the league, which came after a week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Saints’ DE Cameron Jordan won his appeal of the $50,000 fine for violating the league’s rule on allegedly faking an injury during a Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers, per source. Fine now rescinded.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023
The Saints organization and Head Coach Dennis Allen were also fined $350,000 and $100,000, respectively, for the allegations. The status of those appeals was not immediately clear.
