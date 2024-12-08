65°
Saints block game-tying field goal, beat Giants 14-11
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - It wasn't pretty, but the New Orleans Saints pulled out a win on the road Sunday.
The Saints blocked a New York Giants game-tying 35-yard field goal attempt with eight seconds left in the game to win 14-11.
With the win, New Orleans improves to 5-8 this season and 3-1 under interim head coach Darren Rizzi.
New Orleans led 14-3 in the fourth quarter, but a Giants touchdown and two-point conversion to former LSU wide receiver made it a 14-11 game.
Saints quarterback Derek Carr left the game with an injury.
New Orleans will host the Jayden Daniels-led Washington Commanders next Sunday, December 15.
